Local and state runoffs, amendments, local taxes on Saturday’s ballot

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters will head to the polls Saturday in Louisiana’s Gubernatorial General Election.

The state’s voters already elected a governor, Jeff Landry (R), in the Oct. 14 primary, but there are several state runoffs, as well as four constitutional amendments on the ballot.

There are also several local runoffs and all Southwest Louisiana parishes, except Beauregard and Allen, have tax propositions on the ballot.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Click HERE to visit Louisiana’s voter portal for specifics about where you vote and what’s on your ballot.

Click HERE to see what’s on each parish’s ballot.

Click HERE for more election news.

Louisiana secretary of state, attorney general, and treasurer are all headed for runoffs.

Jeff Davis Parish’s sheriff race is also headed to a runoff. Incumbent Sheriff Ivy Woods (I) is facing challenger Kyle Miers (R).

LC Rebound’s two tax propositions are up for vote. Lake Charles officials say the propositions will restructure the city’s taxes in a more efficient manner, but others have voiced their concerns that Proposition 1 is permanent. Proposition 2 would have to be renewed in 25 years. Neither proposition raises taxes but combines and replaces taxes already on the books.

