50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kennedy speaks to Senate about lowering cost of insulin

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Sen. John Kennedy spoke on the Senate floor about his Affordable Insulin Now Act and the need to make insulin less expensive for Americans.

The bill, which Kennedy introduced along with Sen. Raphael Warnock, would:

  • Require private groups or individual plans to cover one of each insulin dosage form (i.e. vial, pen) and insulin type (rapid-acting, short-acting, etc.) for no more than $35 per month.
  • Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a program to reimburse qualifying entities for covering any costs that exceed $35 for providing a 30-day supply of insulin to uninsured patients.
  • Be fully paid for by an offset, so it will not add to the deficit.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana