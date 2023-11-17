Kennedy speaks to Senate about lowering cost of insulin

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Sen. John Kennedy spoke on the Senate floor about his Affordable Insulin Now Act and the need to make insulin less expensive for Americans.

The bill, which Kennedy introduced along with Sen. Raphael Warnock, would:

Require private groups or individual plans to cover one of each insulin dosage form (i.e. vial, pen) and insulin type (rapid-acting, short-acting, etc.) for no more than $35 per month.

Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a program to reimburse qualifying entities for covering any costs that exceed $35 for providing a 30-day supply of insulin to uninsured patients.

Be fully paid for by an offset, so it will not add to the deficit.

In my state, 44% of my people are affected by diabetes directly, 14% are diabetic, another 30% are pre-diabetic, and Louisiana is not the only state with those kinds of numbers. Diabetics account for $1 of every $4 spent—one out of every $4 spent—on health care in the United States of America. Think about that... Insulin doesn’t cost that much to make, and I don’t begrudge the companies who sell insulin. I don’t begrudge them making a profit, but it is bone-deep-down-to-the-marrow stupid for us to allow someone, whose diabetes can be managed by taking insulin, not to take that insulin because they can’t afford it. That’s immoral, and that makes no sense in terms of dollars and cents costs to the rest of the American people.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.