Kennedy speaks to Senate about lowering cost of insulin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Sen. John Kennedy spoke on the Senate floor about his Affordable Insulin Now Act and the need to make insulin less expensive for Americans.
The bill, which Kennedy introduced along with Sen. Raphael Warnock, would:
- Require private groups or individual plans to cover one of each insulin dosage form (i.e. vial, pen) and insulin type (rapid-acting, short-acting, etc.) for no more than $35 per month.
- Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish a program to reimburse qualifying entities for covering any costs that exceed $35 for providing a 30-day supply of insulin to uninsured patients.
- Be fully paid for by an offset, so it will not add to the deficit.
