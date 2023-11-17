Iowa teacher wins H. Norman Saurage III Service Award

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - Ken Brown, an Iowa Middle School teacher was recently recognized as this year’s H. Norman Saurage III Service Award winner.

The service award is a state-level award for teachers who play an active role in the community. Brown does just that with the peer initiative program, which helps fight the growing issue of teen suicide.

After receiving the award, Brown said he hopes this will inspire more people to get involved in the cause.

“In 2014, when I was teaching, we lost four students, between January and November that year. And some of those were suicides, and so that’s what really opened my eyes to this topic,” said Brown. “[I] just started asking, what can we do? How can we, you know, make teens safer? You know, we came up with peer support, which is training kids to sit with other kids so that they’re not alone and they don’t have to go through these problems on their own.”

As an added bonus, representatives from nonprofit “Dream Teachers” and Community Coffee teamed up to give free coffee to Ken and every teacher in Iowa Middle School for an entire year.

