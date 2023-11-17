Five Vernon Parish schools to benefit from new state-of-the-art learning facilities

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - In 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a $7.5 million grant to help build new technology-enhanced facilities for schools in Vernon Parish, and now it’s coming to life.

“Our kids are being exposed to things they never had a chance to be exposed to before, so obviously the way of the future is technolog,y so if we don’t give kids that opportunity to study now where are they gonna get it,” Pickering High School teacher Dani King said.

It’s part of the STEAM initiative, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Leesville High, Leesville Junior High, Pickering High, Pickering Junior High, and Vernon Middle School will each have two new state-of-the-art facilities the STEAM building and Tech Center.

“We’re getting updated facilities because we desperately need them, we desperately needed them, and it’s great to centralize and focus all of our stem stuff into certain buildings,” King said.

With each school having the latest and greatest technology, it is expected to facilitate learning from the elementary to high school level.

“We believe that in order to have a successful program you have to start with the necessary facilities and also access to the updated technology and the latest in the equipment,” Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams said.

The grant is for military communities like Vernon, in which military students from Fort Johnson make up nearly a quarter of district enrollment.

“I get to talk to people around the army about the quality of the school district and multiple schools that they get to go into the area it’s a real privilege to talk to them about the great work that’s happening around here,” commanding general of Fort Johnson David Gardner said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.