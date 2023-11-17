50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Five Vernon Parish schools to benefit from new state-of-the-art learning facilities

By Devon Distefano
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - In 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a $7.5 million grant to help build new technology-enhanced facilities for schools in Vernon Parish, and now it’s coming to life.

“Our kids are being exposed to things they never had a chance to be exposed to before, so obviously the way of the future is technolog,y so if we don’t give kids that opportunity to study now where are they gonna get it,” Pickering High School teacher Dani King said.

It’s part of the STEAM initiative, focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Leesville High, Leesville Junior High, Pickering High, Pickering Junior High, and Vernon Middle School will each have two new state-of-the-art facilities the STEAM building and Tech Center.

“We’re getting updated facilities because we desperately need them, we desperately needed them, and it’s great to centralize and focus all of our stem stuff into certain buildings,” King said.

With each school having the latest and greatest technology, it is expected to facilitate learning from the elementary to high school level.

“We believe that in order to have a successful program you have to start with the necessary facilities and also access to the updated technology and the latest in the equipment,” Vernon Parish Superintendent James Williams said.

The grant is for military communities like Vernon, in which military students from Fort Johnson make up nearly a quarter of district enrollment.

“I get to talk to people around the army about the quality of the school district and multiple schools that they get to go into the area it’s a real privilege to talk to them about the great work that’s happening around here,” commanding general of Fort Johnson David Gardner said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds likely again on Friday, but we’ll still warm up into the weekend
Vernon Parish Schools Campus Connections Ribbon Cutting
Vernon Parish Schools Campus Connections program
Man who killed his wife, sheriff's deputy in 1997 wants sentence reduced
Man who killed his wife, sheriff's deputy in 1997 wants sentence reduced
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Ralph Wilson Elementary
Local bakery featured in ‘Southern Living’ magazine
Local bakery featured in ‘Southern Living’ magazine