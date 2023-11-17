First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend, another cold front arrives next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Foggy conditions to start our Friday, but it looks like we will see at least some sunshine this afternoon.

Skies will keep trying to clear through the day, although at least partly to mostly cloudy conditions are still likely. Temperatures will be a bit above for the season with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with no rain expected. A weak front may push through Saturday, but aside from some extra clouds in the morning and some cooler low temperatures into Sunday, it won’t really impact our weekend too much. But another front will follow in relatively short order.

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. There is a chance of some stronger storms Monday, though the exact details of that remain uncertain.

Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday. Although it is worth noting that models have been flip-flopping on whether or not clouds and even rain may linger well into next week; this is due to the models showing a similar setup we saw this week occurring again next week.

