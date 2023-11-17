50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures this weekend, another cold front arrives next week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Foggy conditions to start our Friday, but it looks like we will see at least some sunshine this afternoon.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Skies will keep trying to clear through the day, although at least partly to mostly cloudy conditions are still likely. Temperatures will be a bit above for the season with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with no rain expected. A weak front may push through Saturday, but aside from some extra clouds in the morning and some cooler low temperatures into Sunday, it won’t really impact our weekend too much. But another front will follow in relatively short order.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. There is a chance of some stronger storms Monday, though the exact details of that remain uncertain.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday. Although it is worth noting that models have been flip-flopping on whether or not clouds and even rain may linger well into next week; this is due to the models showing a similar setup we saw this week occurring again next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

PTC 22
Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 forms in the Caribbean, set to head northeast away from SWLA
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds likely again on Friday, but we’ll still warm up into the weekend
Patchy fog will roll in overnight before our warming trend continues into the weekend.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Some clouds will still be around tomorrow though the warming trend will continue ayways.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast