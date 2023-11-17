50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice weekend ahead before rain chances and a cold front return early next week

Warm temperatures will return this weekend before the next cold front.
By Max Lagano
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We finally have seen some breaks in the clouds, and that trend looks likely to continue into the weekend.

Another warmer day is ahead for our Saturday.
We gave a couple nice days to look forward to this weekend. A weak cold front may move through the area Saturday, but that is not likely to change our temperatures too much, at least during the day. A mix of sun and clouds is likely again during the afternoon, which should be enough to send temperatures into the mid 70′s. Sunday should be pretty similar, though some humidity may being to return by the evening. Overall, the weekend looks like a pretty nice one for any outdoor plans.

The next cold front should arrive Monday, and will bring the next chance for showers and a storm.
As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. There is a chance of some stronger storms Monday, though the exact details of that remain uncertain. Rain may also persist into our Tuesday as well, depending on the timing of the front.

Rain chances will linger into Tuesday, and possibly later in the week as well.
Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday. Although it is worth noting that models have been flip-flopping on whether or not clouds and even rain may linger well into next week; this is due to the models showing a similar setup we saw this week occurring again next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

