Entergy provides tips to lower your bill as the weather changes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Weather and temperature changes don’t just cause allergy headaches. It can also hurt your wallet. Constantly changing the temperature in your home to keep it comfortable can drastically affect your power bill. But there are ways to offset the pain in your pocketbook.

Entergy says things as simple as setting your thermostat to 68 degrees on colder days or the minimum you find comfortable is one way to save some money. But one trick you might not have heard is switching your fan to turn clockwise instead of counterclockwise.

“The reason for that is during the winter time you want that warm air. That heat that’s rising to actually go up towards the ceiling and then come back down so it’s constantly being re-circulated around the room,” said David Freeze with Entergy.

In summer months setting your fan to turn counterclockwise pushes the air down and creates a cool breeze. Having it set to rotate clockwise in the winter months helps distribute the naturally rising heat in the room.

Freese says that while many factors play into the cost of your power bill, there are lots of small things like that or even changing your air filter that can help.

“Replacing those air filters will actually help your heating and air conditioning unit perform better.”

For those wondering what to expect from their bills this winter, he says its better to be safe than sorry.

“We’re not entirely sure if we will have a harsh winter but we can certainly budget and prepare as if we will,” said Freese “So, you know, leading up into December and January. It’s important to be mindful of energy tips that way you can keep your usage and and electricity consumption under control.”

Other tips that can also be found on Entergy’s website include:

Seal air leaks. Use caulk or weatherstripping around doors, windows, and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside.

Adjust the thermostat. Set the thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months, and dress in layers to stay warm. Each degree above 68 can increase your energy bill by about 3%.

Keep doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at a set temperature.

Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter to prevent the cold air from blowing down on you.

Replace air filters. Dirty filters make your heating system work harder. Replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.

