Cowboys Prepared for Battle of the Border matchup against Lamar

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys football team is ready to travel to Beaumont, Texas to take on their rivals in the Lamar Cardinals a team they beat last year 24-20 at Cowboy Stadium, and head coach Gary Goff knows his team is ready to have one more chance at getting a win this season.

“We’ve had a good week of practice, you always get up for a rival game, and they got a lot on the line and we’re right here in our backyard, so it’ll be a big game for us, but we’re excited to get out there and play Saturday afternoon.”

This is also one last opportunity for freshman quarterback Kamden Sixkiller to grow his chemistry in-game situations with his young targets, and Coach Goff emphasized how important all of that will be for off-season growth with the underclassmen that the team has returning.

“Yeah, it’s very important I’m excited to see how much he can progress from a week-to-week basis, so this will be a big game for him and he’s that good week of practice so we’re excited to see him go out there and perform for sure.”

McNeese will try to make it two and a row against the Cardinals this Saturday, with the kickoff for that game set at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.