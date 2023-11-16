Vernon Parish lifts burn ban

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish has joined Allen in lifting its burn ban after recent rain.

Louisiana is still under a statewide burn ban, but individual parishes may opt out. Calcasieu, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes are still under the statewide ban.

Vernon Parish officials ask residents to use caution and discretion when burning, as conditions may change quickly.

