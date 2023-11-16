Three Sulphur Softball Players Make College Decisions Official

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - On Tuesday Myah Talbert, Gracie Higginbotham, and Payton Prince signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the collegiate level.

Higginbotham and Prince will once again be teammates as they signed to play at LSU-Eunice while Talbert signed to play at Louisiana Christian University.

“I feel like I’ve worked pretty much my whole life for this and I feel like it has just been a dream ever since I was a little kid so it just feels very rewarding and just very exciting, Louisiana Christian signee Myah Talbert said.

“I think it is one of the best feelings in the world because it is something you have worked for your entire life it is something you dreamed about since you were little so I think it’s the best feeling in the world, LSUE signee Gracie Higginbotham said.

“It felt really good to have friends and family here and have the support system behind me and bring me further in college, LSUE signee Payton Prince said.

All three said they are proud of their individual accomplishments but they couldn’t have reached this moment without the support from their loved ones.

“It means a lot because throughout everything they’re my support system, the highs and lows, just everyone being there for me and congratulating me and pushing me to do my very best just always supporting me and everything I go through, no matter what, Talbert said.

“I appreciate it a lot they’ve literally helped me through everything, I wouldn’t be here today without them so it means the world to me,” Higginbotham said.

“It’s great it just shows how much I have behind me and knowing you’re not alone because it is kind of scary and it’s nice to know you’re not alone,” Prince said.

For the three Tors who are entering their senior season in just a few months, the goal is to enjoy their final moments and be leaders on the team.

