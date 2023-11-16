Thanksgiving trash pickup schedule announced
Published: Nov. 16, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following is the trash and garbage pickup schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday for Lake Charles:
- The City of Lake Charles will not pick up trash or garbage on Thursday, Nov. 23. Trash and garbage will be rescheduled for pickup on Friday, Nov. 24. Trash and garbage regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.
- The Team Green Recycling Truck and all Recycling stations, including the Wood Waste Facility and the Nelson Ball Field (Alma Lane) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. They will resume regular hours on Friday, Nov. 24.
