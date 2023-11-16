Tax program gives business owners a way to help fund chilren’s education

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While Louisiana public school performance scores have moved up in the national rankings for Pre-K through 12 education, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Now, a tax readiness program is allowing businesses to earn tax credits in return for helping early education in Southwest Louisiana.

Volunteers of America is offering businesses the option to invest in the School Readiness Tax Credit which reduces the taxes owed, dollar-for-dollar even if you do not owe any taxes. That money will go to early childhood education which experts say can make it much easier for them to reach their full educational potential later on.

“Only 54 percent of Louisiana’s young children enter kindergarten ready to learn,” said Shannon Abney, VP and Chief Development Officer for Volunteers of America. “If they have an early quality child care education they’re more likely to exhibit fewer behavioral problems in class. They’re 29 percent more likely to graduate high school.”

Anyone with a Louisiana business ID can make a monetary donation of up to $5,000.

“So if you owe $5,000 and you make a donation for $5,000 then your taxes owed is zero. Or if you don’t owe taxes then you will get all of your donation back in the form of a refund check.” Abney explained.

So this isn’t a tax deduction that you write off, it’s an actual tax credit.

“The more money we raise in Lake Charles the more money we can invest there,” said Abney.

This gives Louisiana businesses not just another option when it comes to how they would like their tax dollars to be spent, but also makes a huge difference in their community.

“We raised $550,000 in the Greater Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas last year and want to challenge businesses in LC to raise dollars, as well,” said Abney.

The donations will provide funding for:

Developmentally appropriate learning materials including fine motor materials, art materials, music and movement activities, blocks, sand/water play tables, nature/science kits, math/number materials.

Expanded technical assistance to train and mentor teachers on how to effectively use learning materials with the children.

Specialized teacher training, for example, “Encouraging Literacy with Preschoolers” including follow-up mentoring and support to assist in implementation.

Professional development conferences for all child care providers.

Materials for the resource center housed at the Partnerships in Child Care office. Used by teachers to create items to enrich and enhance the classroom environment.

Project PlaySmart which provides a grand prize classroom or outdoor playground makeover of up to $10,000 in value.

Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) which is designed to prevent and treat behavioral and emotional problems in children and teenagers.

The Teacher Institute, a 10-month professional development program with coursework, coaching, and practice for teachers to earn their Louisiana Early Childhood Ancillary Certificate.

You can find more information on the program and a link to donate HERE.

