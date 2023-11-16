SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 15, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 15, 2023.

Cortney R. Braswell, 32, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Shari Kalene Williamson, 53, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000.

Carl Joseph Watson, 56, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Kenneth Wayne Langley Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kyle Aaron Langley, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).

Derrick Wayne Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

