SWLA 2023 Christmas events guide

Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana.
Christmas events in Southwest Louisiana.(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are numerous ways to celebrate the holiday season. Here’s our guide to holiday fun in SWLA.

If you have any Christmas events you’d like added to the list please e-mail the event details to news@kplctv.com.

Ways to Give/Receive

Allen, Beauregard and Vernon
Calcasieu Parish
Saturday, Nov. 18
Beauregard Parish
  • June N. Jenkins Women’s Shelter Adopt a Family for the Holidays. Click HERE for more.

Events

Calcasieu Parish
Multi-Day
Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 19
Saturday, Nov. 25
  • Light Up the Lake Christmas Celebration: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Civic Center. Art market, live Christmas concert, lighting ceremony, lighted boat parade, fireworks extravaganza over lake.
  • Holiday Art Walk: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in conjunction with Light Up the Lake.
Saturday, Dec. 2
  • Annual Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Parade begins at 11 a.m. W. W. Lewis Middle School and proceeds down Cypress Street.
  • Sulphur Parks’ Pets with the Grinch: Pets must be on leashes, and photos must be taken on a personal camera. Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fideaux Field in Sulphur.
Friday, Dec. 8
  • Lake Charles Community Band Christmas Concert: Concert will begin with The Star Spangled Banner and will be a unique blend of Christmas carols and classical composers like Mozart, Bach, and more. Musical guests from Our Lady Queen of Heaven and St. Louis Catholic High School choirs, as well as other guest surprises. Free and open to the public. Held at 7 p.m. on the second floor Mezzanine of the Lake Charles Event Center.
Saturday, Dec. 16
  • Christ the King’s Christmas Bingo: Celebration including champagne, bingo and dinner and entertainment provided by Father Whitney Miller. Tickets are $40. Held from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Hall at 5676 Lake Street.
Allen Parish
Saturday, Dec. 2
Beauregard Parish
Saturday, Dec. 2
Cameron Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
Saturday, Dec. 2
Saturday, Dec. 16
Vernon Parish
Saturday, Dec. 9
  • 80th Annual Leesville Christmas Parade: Honors first responders who fought and continue to fight the wildfires in the community; Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Street in Leesville, lineup at 3 p.m. Register for parade float entry HERE.

