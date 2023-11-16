SWLA 2023 Christmas events guide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are numerous ways to celebrate the holiday season. Here’s our guide to holiday fun in SWLA.

Ways to Give/Receive

Allen, Beauregard and Vernon

Toys for Toys: Applications open through Dec. 8. Click HERE for more.

Calcasieu Parish

Saturday, Nov. 18

Mardi Gras Krewes Toy Drive for Brennan’s Blessings : Collecting toys for children with cancer from Noon until 5 p.m. at Cooler’s Ice House.

Beauregard Parish

June N. Jenkins Women’s Shelter Adopt a Family for the Holidays. Click HERE for more.

Events

Calcasieu Parish

Multi-Day

Nov. 17-22, Nov. 24-29 Pet Photos with Santa at Prien Lake Mall: Bring your pets to pose with Santa, at the Kays entrance near the kids play area.

December 1-10 ACTS Theatre Presents Christmas Belles: Hilarious holiday play, with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students and can be purchased HERE



Friday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 25

Light Up the Lake Christmas Celebration: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Civic Center. Art market, live Christmas concert, lighting ceremony, lighted boat parade, fireworks extravaganza over lake.

Holiday Art Walk: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in conjunction with Light Up the Lake.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Annual Sulphur Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Parade begins at 11 a.m. W. W. Lewis Middle School and proceeds down Cypress Street.

Sulphur Parks’ Pets with the Grinch: Pets must be on leashes, and photos must be taken on a personal camera. Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fideaux Field in Sulphur.

Friday, Dec. 8

Lake Charles Community Band Christmas Concert: Concert will begin with The Star Spangled Banner and will be a unique blend of Christmas carols and classical composers like Mozart, Bach, and more. Musical guests from Our Lady Queen of Heaven and St. Louis Catholic High School choirs, as well as other guest surprises. Free and open to the public. Held at 7 p.m. on the second floor Mezzanine of the Lake Charles Event Center.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Christ the King’s Christmas Bingo : Celebration including champagne, bingo and dinner and entertainment provided by Father Whitney Miller. Tickets are $40. Held from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Hall at 5676 Lake Street.

Allen Parish

Saturday, Dec. 2

Town of Oberlin Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park.

Beauregard Parish

Saturday, Dec. 2

Cameron Parish

Jeff Davis Parish

Saturday, Dec. 2

Town of Welsh "Miracle of South Street" Christmas: Held from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Welsh. There will be a parade of lights, carriage rides, an artisan market, food trucks and crafts.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Lake Arthur Movie Under the Oaks: Featuring The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Vernon Parish

Saturday, Dec. 9

80th Annual Leesville Christmas Parade: Honors first responders who fought and continue to fight the wildfires in the community; Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Street in Leesville, lineup at 3 p.m. Register for parade float entry HERE

