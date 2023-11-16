50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Precautionary lockdown at Ralph Wilson Elementary lifted

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Ralph Wilson Elementary has been lifted and all normal school activities have resumed, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The school was placed on an exterior lockdown this morning, Nov. 16, due to an incident in the area of the school. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says no threat materialized on campus and students and faculty were safe at all times.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a shots fire call in the 400 block of N. Lyons, according to Sgt. Andrew Malveaux. Officers did not locate any victims and no arrests were made.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Malveaux said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

All the citations and arrests from the enforcement period happened during STEP details at...
Click It or Ticket campaign in place during high-traffic holiday
Cloud cover hanging on will hold the sun back again this afternoon, but temperatures will still...
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies hanging on, but rain chances remain low
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
Changing battery on smoke alarm
Free smoke alarm installation in Merryville this Saturday