Precautionary lockdown at Ralph Wilson Elementary lifted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A precautionary lockdown at Ralph Wilson Elementary has been lifted and all normal school activities have resumed, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The school was placed on an exterior lockdown this morning, Nov. 16, due to an incident in the area of the school. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says no threat materialized on campus and students and faculty were safe at all times.

The Lake Charles Police Department responded to a shots fire call in the 400 block of N. Lyons, according to Sgt. Andrew Malveaux. Officers did not locate any victims and no arrests were made.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Malveaux said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.