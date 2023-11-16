50/50 Thursdays
New fiber optics training class available at SOWELA

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Community College is now offering a free fiber optics training class to Calcasieu and Cameron parish residents for free.

The five-day course starts Monday, Dec. 11, and will meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Successful completers will earn three certifications and be certified to work as fiber optic technicians.

The course is offered in partnership with Venture Global LNG, and includes the following certifications: Certified Fiber Optic Technician Course (CFOT), Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Testing and Maintenance (CFOS/T) and Certified Fiber Optics Specialist in Splicing (CFOS/S).

The class will be held at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles.

Interested individuals can register HERE.

