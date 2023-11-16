Meet the candidates in the state treasurer runoff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The candidates for state treasurer, Dustin Granger and John Fleming, are going head to head in this Saturday’s runoff election.

Fleming lives in Minden, Louisiana, and he is a registered Republican. He also held positions as a former Congressman, physician, and veteran.

He feels his many attributes qualify him for the job.

“Also [I’ve] started companies in the 1980′s and 90′s that still employ over 350 Louisianans. I know what it is to make a payroll. Also I served in the Trump administration for four years. One of my posts was, I led the economic development administration, which required Senate confirmation, so I know what it is to run a government agency,” said Fleming.

While Granger, a registered Democrat and Lake Charles native, is a financial advisor. He said not only does his experience qualify him, but being from Southwest Louisiana helps.

“I have more experience. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I am a financial advisor. I’ve been a fiduciary, so I have to work in peoples best interest. Also the experience of living in Southwest Louisiana. We don’t have many statewide elected officials from Southwest Louisiana,” said Granger.

Granger said there are some things that must be done differently when it comes to how the state manages money.

“If we’re doing any big projects [it] goes through the bond commission, so we need to make sure we invest in economic growth in this state or in Southwest Louisiana. We have a lot of opportunity for economic growth with a new bridge also bringing in more diverse industries into our state.”

Meanwhile, Fleming said he plans to participate in the revival and building of local communities.

“Well again, my love, my passion is economic development, and I love to participate in that with investments that will revive and build up communities and also help attract private investment, which is what I did -- leading the economic development administration where we bring jobs and we bring population back to Louisiana where it belongs.”

