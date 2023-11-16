50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Fine Arts Department hosts food, art drive

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Fine Arts Department hosted a food and art drive today to spread awareness about food waste.

Anyone who donated non-perishable foods was able to pick out a ceramic fruit sculpture handmade by students in exchange for their donation.

“Restaurants and how much food is wasted there, and grocery stores, how much food is wasted in the grocery stores if just, you know, the vegetables aren’t sold?” said McNeese art professor Kenneth Baskin. “They get wasted and it’s just such a shame, we have enough food to feed everybody, but yet, we don’t have the means in place to facilitate that.”

All foods collected today will be donated to the food bank on the McNeese campus.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

