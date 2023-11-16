50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Voodoo’s 2024 Schedule Released

The Louisiana Voodoo is returning the Arena Football League in Lake Charles, La.
By Matthew Travis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - About two weeks ago it was officially announced that the Arena Football League was coming to Lake Charles as the Louisiana Voodoo would be playing at the Lake Charles Event Center when the league returns in 2024, and on Thursday their 2024 schedule was announced.

Louisiana Voodoo 2024 Schedule:

  • Week One: vs. Philadelphia Soul
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Week Two: vs. Georgia Force
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Week Three: vs. Orlando Predators
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Week Four: at Washington Wolfpack
    • Angels of the Wind Arena, Everett, WA
  • Week Five: vs. West Texas Desert Hawks
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Week Six: at Georgia Force
    • The Georgia State Convocation Center, Atlanta, GA
  • Week Seven: at Orlando Predators
    • Amway Center, Orlando, FL
  • Week Eight: at West Texas Desert Hawks
    • Ector County Coliseum, Odessa, Texas
  • Week Nine: vs. Wichita Regulators
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA
  • Week 10: vs. Minnesota Myth
    • Lake Charles Event Center, Lake Charles, LA

The dates have not yet been released for the 2024 season, but on the league’s official website, there is a countdown timer that is counting down to Saturday, March 2nd, despite the website saying the league will return in April of 2024.

