Local bakery featured in ‘Southern Living’ magazine

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Her dream was to own a bakery, but never did she think she would be featured in a magazine she had been reading since childhood.

“I did not know that I was going to be featured,” said Rebekah Hoffpauir, owner of The Bekery. “Kathryn Duncan from Visit Lake Charles texted me out of the blue one day and said hey, there is this article and you’re in it. And I was honestly kind of in shock. I grew up reading Southern Living, doing the recipes and Christmas cookbooks.”

Hoffpauir said the journey all began years and years ago with an Easy Bake Oven.

“Baking is something I have always loved, I grew up baking with my Easy Bake Oven, I baked in high school, I baked for friends and family. It was just always a way for me to show my love and appreciation for people,” said Hoffpauir.

She always knew a bakery was the end goal, and after visiting Europe and taking countless lessons to perfect her craft, she inched closer and closer to her dream.

“When I graduated college, I started baking out of my parents’ kitchen. And I baked cookies and king cakes, and we had a great response to that,” said Hoffpauir.

She began selling her goods and eventually had enough to open up a smaller shop in 2016, but it wasn’t until March of 2022 when the classic bakery her childhood self dreamed of came to life as The Bekery.

Her favorite part of the journey so far besides being featured in the magazine has been learning the art of bread baking and being able to give Lake Charles something she always wished for.

“I would tell the younger generation, even the older people who have a dream or a passion, just to follow that passion. I didn’t ever expect this place. This is my dream. I just worked toward my passion and worked hard, it is long hours sometimes, and times where you want to quit, times you are laying on the floor crying, but you get up the next day, keep working at it and eventually it will pay off,” said Hoffpauir.

The Bekery is located at 2040 East Walnut Street in Lake Charles and is open Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

