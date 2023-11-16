Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a list of family-friendly events this weekend happening across Calcasieu Parish.

For a complete list of area events, you can visit www.visitlakecharles.org.

You can also submit an event to Visit Lake Charles HERE.

PRICE: Free

WHO: City of Lake Charles

WHEN: Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Goosport Park (1619 Cessford St.)

WHAT: The City of Lake Charles announces a full slate of Partners in Parks events for the fourth quarter of 2023. Unless otherwise noted, all events are family-friendly, free and open to the public.

November will launch with the return of high-flying Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest fun on North Beach and continue with a special Veterans Day Ceremony, Art in Park at Historic City Hall, and Book it to the Park at Goosport Park. The month will wrap up with a kick-off to the holiday season as the City hosts its annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration.

PRICE: Free (VIP Tickets $40)

WHO: Lake Area Adventures

WHEN: Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 1337 Country Club Road in Lake Charles

WHAT: Lake Area Adventures and The Terrace is hosting a free Fall Festival, presented by Lake Charles Toyota, that will be open to the community on Saturday, November 18 from 1-9 p.m.

The Lake Area Adventures Fall Festival will take place in the green space outside of Lake Area Adventures (on the west side). From 1-4:30 p.m., families can enjoy fun jumps, an Almosta Ranch Petting Zoo sponsored by The Pediatric Clinic, a painting activity presented by Painting with a Twist, cotton candy by Lulu’s Specialty Snocones, cardboard hill races, a photo backdrop area by Let’s Geaux Party and Made by Moe, Z-tag, tug-o-war and more. There will also be a dog adoption event at The Terrace. From 5-9 p.m., the Fall Festival will be converted to a free live music event with live performances by Street Side Jazz Band, Ground Zero, and Justin Martindale, and the Backstabbers.

“Southwest Louisiana is our home and we are so thankful to everyone who has come through the doors of Lake Area Adventures since we opened at 1337 Country Club Road in March. We want to show our appreciation and give back to the community,” said Tim Robles, owner, and General Manager of Lake Area Adventures. “The Fall Fest is free for anyone who would like to attend and there’s something for everyone. There’s plenty for families to enjoy, but also for those without kids who just want to get out, enjoy the weather, and hear some great live music.”

There will also be food and drinks available for purchase throughout the event and The Terrace will be open for dining during the event times. There will be a special VIP tent with seating, food, and drinks for members and sponsors. VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

After the festival there will be a special Adventures After Dark Adult Only Night featuring DJ Hot Willz.

PRICE: Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Children 8 and under free.

WHO: Junior League of Lake Charles

WHEN: Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Charles Event Center at 900 Lakeshore Dr.

WHAT: The Junior League of Lake Charles invites you to start your 2023 holiday season with a visit to the Mistletoe & Moss Market at the Lake Charles Event Center, November 17-19, 2023! We are excited to continue our tradition of decking the halls by bringing together merchants from Louisiana and the surrounding states. Our unique shopping experience draws thousands of shoppers annually who check off their holiday wish lists with one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying our special events like Sip and Shop and Cookies with Santa.

General Admission tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. Children 8 and under are free—no stroller fee.

Market Hours:

Friday, November 17th, 11 am-9 pm

Saturday, November 18th, 10 am-7 pm

Sunday, November 19th, 10am- 3 pm

Sip & Shop is a chance for you to socialize and shop Market with your friends. Come enjoy food from various local restaurants and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 and also include two drinks. You won’t want to miss this event so get your tickets before they sell out! Event Time: Friday, November 17th, 6pm- 9 pm

Santa’s Workshop is being held on both Saturday and Sunday. Your young ones will complete holiday crafts, decorate cookies, write a letter to Santa, and get to meet Santa himself along with a picture with Santa & Mrs. Claus. This year we are excited to offer a Combo Ticket for 1 adult and 1 child for $45. Tickets for additional adults or additional children are $25 each. Children under 2 are free. *Anyone 2 years or older must have an event ticket to attend.*

Premier Shopping on Friday morning is our grand opening shopping event. It includes entrance to our market and a glass of champagne. Come shop with smaller crowds and be among the first to see all the great merchants. Tickets are $25 per person. Event Time: Friday, November 17th, 9-11 am

Proceeds from Mistletoe & Moss provide sizeable contributions to our local community impact projects and continue the mission of the Junior League in Lake Charles.

Iowa Ornament Decoration

PRICE: Free

WHO: Town of Iowa

WHEN: Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Pavilion on North Thomson Ave.

WHAT: The Town of Iowa welcomes your family to the large pavilion on North Thomson Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a FREE Christmas tree ornament decorating event. The ornament will adorn the Christmas Tree at the December 2nd Farmers Market. Families can then stop by that day to pick up their kiddos’ unique creations and meet with Santa.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.