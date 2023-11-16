50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Repurposing medications

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become FDA-approved. But what if that time and money could be much less? See how doctors are finding new ways to use old drugs.

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure incurable diseases. But what if that time could be cut?

Divisional Chief of Pain Medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, David A. Edwards, MD, PhD, says, “There are many medications that have already been developed and people are using for other indications and other diagnoses, that could be helpful in other diseases, as well.”

Dr. Edwards’ current repurposing study utilizes a database of 300,000 patients’ DNA sequences to uncover genetics and disease links.

“We don’t know who the patients are, but we know what their diseases were. So, we link the changes in their DNA to the type of diseases that they have,” Dr. Edwards explains.

These DNA links go through specialized software that suggests selected repurposed drugs.

Dr. Edwards further explains, “So, once we know what medications might act on those persons’ disease, then we design a trial with that new medication.”

They did this with guanfacine, a drug used for ADHD and blood pressure, and lidocaine, a topical numbing agent.

“At the end of the study, do we see that the hypothesis was correct? Did the patients who took the medication have pain relief that lasted longer?,” adds Dr. Edwards.

Patients on just lidocaine get two hours of pain relief. If patients obtain longer pain relief, then guanfacine could be an effective treatment for trigeminal nerve pain. Vanderbilt’s drug repurposing program has tested a dozen other medications.

Dr. Edwards expresses, “It’s really rewarding if you can bring something new to a patient that’s suffered so long, especially in the field of pain.”

Dr. Edwards says the final step is drug delivery testing via injections, oral use, or nasal sprays. Each study is double-blinded, so no patients realize whether they got just the original drug, lidocaine, or an additional medication.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Health Headlines: Repurposing medications
Health Headlines: Repurposing medications
Cloud cover hanging on will hold the sun back again this afternoon, but temperatures will still...
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies hanging on, but rain chances remain low
Tax program gives business owners a way to help fund chilren’s education
Tax program gives business owners a way to help fund chilren’s education
Tax program gives business owners a way to help fund chilren’s education
Tax program gives business owners a way to help fund chilren’s education
Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 16, 2023
Lake Charles events round-up - Nov. 16, 2023