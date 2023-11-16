50/50 Thursdays
Free smoke alarm installation in Merryville this Saturday

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms this Saturday, Nov. 18, as part of the “Sound the Alarm” event.

Volunteers with Red Cross and the Beauregard Sheriff’s Department will be installing the alarms and providing safety education to neighborhoods throughout Merryville.

The “Sound the Alarm” event will start at 9 a.m. at Merryville City Hall.

