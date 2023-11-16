First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies hanging on, but rain chances remain low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Slightly warmer weather is on tap for the next several days in Southwest Louisiana, even with extra cloud cover holding back some sunshine.

The area of low pressure that brought rain earlier this week is continuing it’s slow trek away from our region. We’re still close enough to it’s northwest side that cloud cover is struggling to clear out of the area Thursday, but weaker winds should allow highs to become a little warmer. Most of us should get into the upper 60′s just fine, with the possibility of bring a few degrees warmer if a little sunshine breaks through the cloud deck.

Similar to Wednesday, rain chances remain minimal but a few areas could see some light mist.

Cloud cover hanging on will hold the sun back again this afternoon, but temperatures will still try to warm up a little (KPLC)

Skies will keep trying to clear through the rest of the week, remaining dry through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm up back to near normal for the season with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with skies expected to turn generally sunny. A weak front may push through Saturday, but aside from some extra clouds in the morning and some cooler low temperatures into Sunday, it won’t really impact our weekend too much. But another front will follow in relatively short order.

A weak front could push through on Saturday, but won't affect weekend plans (KPLC)

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday.

Rain chances stay dry until a front approaches early next week (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching two areas; one in the Caribbean and one just off the U.S. east coast. Both could bring some heavy rainfall to their respective regions as they move generally northeast, but neither should be posing any issues for SWLA if they keep their expected tracks. We will still keep you updated of any changes as hurricane season nears it’s end.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

