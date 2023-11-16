FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds likely again on Friday, but we’ll still warm up into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our slow warming trend looks to continue on for our Friday. We still are likely to see an abundance of clouds, but even lighter winds should allow temperatures to break the 70 degree mark. How far above that mark will depend on if we see any sun. If not, our highs may not exceed 70 degrees by much. Rain chances still appear low, though any clouds may still provide a few light showers or areas of mist as we’ve seen the past couple days.

Clouds still may be hard-pressed to break up on Friday, but temperatures should be a bit warmer. (KPLC)

Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with skies expected to turn generally sunny. A weak front may push through Saturday, but aside from some extra clouds in the morning and some cooler low temperatures into Sunday, it won’t really impact our weekend too much. In fact, high temperatures may warm into the mid 70′s thanks to more breaks of sunshine expected. But another front will follow in relatively short order.

Less clouds this weekend should allow for temps to rebound into the mid 70's. (KPLC)

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This front looks like it will be stronger and bring us another round of showers starting sometime between Monday and Tuesday. Depending on how warm we get ahead of the front, it is not out of the question a few stronger thunderstorms may form and move through by Monday night. Still, we have a few days to watch this and iron out details, so pay attention to the forecast and any changes as we get closer.

The next stronger cold front will begin to move in by Monday, bringing the next chance for showers and possibly thunderstorms. (KPLC)

Behind the front will certainly come some reinforcement to colder temperatures. We’ll see temperatures dip down into the low 60′s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with lows likely to drop into the 40′s, depending on how much cloud cover sticks around. Speaking of which, some models insist on an upper-level low hanging around Tuesday and possibly as late as Wednesday. If that happens, daytime highs may become even cooler than currently forecast, and some light rain may hang around. So we will monitor trends for the middle of the week as well.

Highs will fall back into the 60's by the middle of next week, and could be even lower if clouds remain stubborn. (KPLC)

Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday.

In the tropics we are watching two areas; one in the Caribbean and one just off the U.S. east coast. The one in the Caribbean has a fairly high chance to develop before moving across Jamaica and Cuba, so it accordingly has been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone 22. Still, both areas will move generally northeast, but neither will pose any threat to SWLA. We will still keep you updated of any changes as hurricane season nears it’s end.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.