50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC) - We’re learning more about a mobile home fire in Church Point that killed a child and left three family members in the hospital.

It happened Sunday morning on Saint Zeno Drive, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters found the parents and an 8-year-old boy outside.

The father was trying to rescue another child still inside, according to the SFM. The body of a girl, who was about to turn 5, was later found in the living room.

SFM deputies determined the fire began in the living room, but the cause is still under investigation. Deputies have not ruled out electrical issues or a cigarette as the cause.

Deputies did not find working smoke detectors in the home. Anyone in need of a free smoke detector can contact their local fire department or apply HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Warmer temps to return late this week, back to low rain chances for now
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad was trying to rescue 4-year-old girl who died in house fire
Lake Charles council takes action on city’s biggest eye sores
City council takes action on two of Lake Charles’ biggest eyesores
Lake Charles council takes action on city’s biggest eye sores
Lake Charles council takes action on city’s biggest eye sores