FEMA grants money to McNeese for disaster aid

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was announced today that FEMA will be granting nearly $6 million to McNeese State University for Louisiana disaster aid as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$5,897,888 will go towards the Office of Risk Management at McNeese for building remediation and temporary roof repairs from Hurricane Laura.

The remaining money in the FEMA grant will go towards Lafourche Parish for repairs as a result of Hurricane Ida.

