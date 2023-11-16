Crews begin work on holes in Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Work will begin to repair the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, where crews discovered extensive damage.

Work will begin to repair the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.(DOTD)
Work will begin to repair the right lane on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.(DOTD)

The right lane was initially closed in October 2023 after crews discovered two holes to the bridge deck while conducting repair work, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

Oversized loads will not be permitted through the project area until the lane is reopened.

Crews will begin repairs on Thursday, Nov. 16, and it is expected to be complete by Monday, Nov. 20.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

