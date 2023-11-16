Click It or Ticket campaign in place during high-traffic holiday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With heavy traffic expected this Thanksgiving holiday, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission announced extra law enforcement officers will be patrolling the roads and watching for seatbelt violations during the statewide Click It or Ticket campaign.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 18, officers will be looking specifically for drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts. A first-offense is $50, and subsequent violations are $75.

Louisiana’s passenger safety law “applies to everyone in a car, truck or van, whether they are driving, in the back seat, or in the third-row bench of an SUV,” LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

Louisiana law also states children must be properly restrained in the back seat in a car safety seat or booster seat appropriate for their age and size. Children who have outgrown a booster seat but are younger than 13 must be buckled up in the back seat, if one is available.

AAA forecasts that more than 49 million people will be on the roads for the holiday this year, a 1.7% increase over 2022 and the highest holiday road volume since the pandemic. The day before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest traffic day.

More traffic means more chances there will be crashes, and reports show that at least 55% of adults killed in a car, truck, or van crash in Louisiana in 2022 were not properly wearing their seat belts.

