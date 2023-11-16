50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City council takes action on two of Lake Charles’ biggest eyesores

By Jade Moreau
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council is taking action on two of the city’s biggest eyesores – a storm-ravaged high-rise and a vacant apartment complex that has burned repeatedly.

It’s a question we hear often. What is going to happen to the former Capital One Tower?

The City of Lake Charles assures it won’t sit in the same storm-damaged condition for too much longer.

“The city has a very secure and solid insurance plan for making sure that the former Capital One Tower is somehow handled,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

In January, Hertz Investment Group, the former owners, settled with its insurance company, and in March, the building was listed for sale.

A significant portion of insurance money was set aside in an escrow account controlled by the city. If the company fails to repair or demolish the structure, the city can then use that money.

“That timeline expires in November of 2024, so if we reach that moment, I will move, and my administration will move to take that money out of escrow and demolish that structure,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the city does not want to do that. A motion was approved at Wednesday’s city council meeting that creates an economic development district as an incentive for a developer who might want to renovate the building.

“It does not mean the building 100% is going to be renovated,” Hunter said. “It does not mean the city is going to surely offer any incentives for that building, but this is just offering some of those first steps, so if a group does come forward, we can be ahead of the game.”

Meanwhile, legal representation for the owners of the Place Vendome apartment complex said construction work is taking place.

“Permits have been issued, and construction is beginning as I indicated,” the attorney said. “Putting new roofs in place, the exterior has been painted, they’ve ordered 200 brand new windows which should be delivered in the next 10 days.”

The apartment complex has caught fire at least eight times since Hurricane Laura, most recently in September. New management took over in March, and since then, the company’s attorney said they spend about $3,500 a week on around-the-clock security. He also said their goal is to have all units up and running for commerce sometime next year, with the first wave of about 64 units ready in March.

The council voted to check up on the property on Feb. 7 and every three months after that.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire
Fire marshal: Dad was trying to rescue 4-year-old girl who died in house fire
Lake Charles council takes action on city’s biggest eye sores
Lake Charles council takes action on city’s biggest eye sores
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Warmer temps to return late this week, back to low rain chances for now