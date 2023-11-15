50/50 Thursdays
Work-release inmate who walked off job site located, authorities say

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives located the man who walked off a job site in Moss Bluff last month at a home in Lake Charles.

Derrick Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, was housed at Louisiana Workforce in DeQuincy when he walked away from a job at a business on U.S. 171 on Monday, Oct. 30. He was in prison on drug and firearm charges.

After an investigation, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found Brown at a residence on Illinois Street, and he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Louisiana Workforce in the search for Brown.

