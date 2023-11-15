Work-release inmate who walked off job site located, authorities say

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives located the man who walked off a job site in Moss Bluff last month at a home in Lake Charles.

Derrick Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, was housed at Louisiana Workforce in DeQuincy when he walked away from a job at a business on U.S. 171 on Monday, Oct. 30. He was in prison on drug and firearm charges.

Work release inmate Derrick W. Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, allegedly walked off a job site in Moss Bluff on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Louisiana Department of Transportation)

After an investigation, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found Brown at a residence on Illinois Street, and he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Louisiana Workforce in the search for Brown.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.