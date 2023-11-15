Thanksgiving food drives to be held this weekend

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Organizations and members of the community throughout SWLA are holding Thanksgiving food drives this weekend for those who may need a little extra help filling their tables for the holiday.

Fearless Missions will hold a Thanksgiving food drive this weekend. On Thursday, Nov. 16, the organization will be collecting donations at the South Beauregard Community Center at the Ragley Overpass, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off up until Nov. 17 at South Beauregard Elite Gym. Items needed include corn, yams, rice, green beans, cranberry sauce, and Jiffy cornbread mix.

Members of the community in need can pick up a grocery bag filled with items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal from the Fearless Missions at the South Beauregard Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

Dominion Life Church will be giving away frozen food and non-perishables to help families in need with Thanksgiving meals. They will be handing out food at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Dominion Life Church, located at 2750 Power Center Parkway. Anyone who wishes to help with the food drive can contact Pastor Barrett at (337)513-9235.

There will be a turkey giveaway sponsored by Always Cool Air & Heat, a local HVAC company, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1301 Gerstner Memorial Hwy.

South City Christian Church will be giving out Thanksgiving dinner boxes at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 323 W. Sale Road. Each box will feed four to six people, and it is one box per car. They have 100 boxes to give away.

