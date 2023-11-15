50/50 Thursdays
SWLA plant uses recycled plastic to pave parking lot

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - As part of National Recycling Day, a local chemical plant announced the completion of an asphalt parking lot that was paved with the equivalent of 520,000 recycled plastic retail bags.

LyondellBasell used 8,000 pounds of polymers sourced from plastic waste to pave 4,875 square yards at the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV facility in Westlake.

“You hear about recycling going into shoes and bracelets and things. This is sustainable. This goes on much longer. I mean, a parking lot is going to last much longer than your typical recycling materials or recycling projects do. So this one’s substantial, and it can be utilized all over the world. Wherever you have paving, you can utilize this,” Regional Capital Projects Manager Kelli David said.

