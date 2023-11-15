SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2023.
Vandalaysha Symone Edwards, 32, Lake Charles: Switched license plates; broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alexandria Tomma Bentley, 25, Houston, TX: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Michael Henry Oliver, 57, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000.
Braxton Fidol Lewis, 29, Lafayette: Property damage under $50,000.
J. Norris Kennison Carter, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.
Jesse Austin Dupuis, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; obstruction of justice.
Michael Wayne Batiste, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.
Dominic James Lewis, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ernest Nathaniel Brown Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.