SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2023.

Vandalaysha Symone Edwards, 32, Lake Charles: Switched license plates; broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alexandria Tomma Bentley, 25, Houston, TX: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Michael Henry Oliver, 57, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000.

Braxton Fidol Lewis, 29, Lafayette: Property damage under $50,000.

J. Norris Kennison Carter, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Jesse Austin Dupuis, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; obstruction of justice.

Michael Wayne Batiste, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.

Dominic James Lewis, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest Nathaniel Brown Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

