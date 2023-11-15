50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 14, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 14, 2023.

Vandalaysha Symone Edwards, 32, Lake Charles: Switched license plates; broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alexandria Tomma Bentley, 25, Houston, TX: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Michael Henry Oliver, 57, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000.

Braxton Fidol Lewis, 29, Lafayette: Property damage under $50,000.

J. Norris Kennison Carter, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Jesse Austin Dupuis, 28, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000; obstruction of justice.

Michael Wayne Batiste, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court.

Dominic James Lewis, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ernest Nathaniel Brown Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will lean temperatures on the cool side for this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Calmer weather ahead as temperatures try to slowly warm
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses
It was the fifth day of testimony in the civil service hearing of a fired Lake Charles police...
Former LC police sergeant’s civil service hearing enters day 5
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses