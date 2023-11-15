50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

St. Louis Catholic High principal announces resignation

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic High School will have a new principal starting in the 2024-25 school year, according to a letter sent to students’ parents.

“After prayer and discernment, this will be my last year serving as the school’s principal, and it is time for me to pass the baton to the next leader,” Principal Mia Touchet said.

Touchet compared her twelve years as a school administrator to running a “leg” in a track event involving the state champion St. Louis Girls Track Team, saying she ran the leg of the journey she was meant to run to the best of her ability. She said this “leg” has seen both growth and challenges.

She plans to seek employment within the state school system next year, citing only four years of service needed for retirement eligibility as a key factor in her decision.

“There is no place like St. Louis Catholic High School - the unique community, history, and mission are like no other, and I am blessed to be part of it, always,” Touchet said. “There is plenty of work to be done, so let’s keep moving forward together for our St. Louis.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171
90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171
90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171
90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171
Road closures in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Road closures in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away