St. Louis Catholic High principal announces resignation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic High School will have a new principal starting in the 2024-25 school year, according to a letter sent to students’ parents.

“After prayer and discernment, this will be my last year serving as the school’s principal, and it is time for me to pass the baton to the next leader,” Principal Mia Touchet said.

Touchet compared her twelve years as a school administrator to running a “leg” in a track event involving the state champion St. Louis Girls Track Team, saying she ran the leg of the journey she was meant to run to the best of her ability. She said this “leg” has seen both growth and challenges.

She plans to seek employment within the state school system next year, citing only four years of service needed for retirement eligibility as a key factor in her decision.

“There is no place like St. Louis Catholic High School - the unique community, history, and mission are like no other, and I am blessed to be part of it, always,” Touchet said. “There is plenty of work to be done, so let’s keep moving forward together for our St. Louis.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.