St. Jude Dream Home winners announced at 11:30 a.m.
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be announced at 11:30 a.m. today on KPLC’s Midday show.
The top prize is a home on Lakewood Pointe Drive. The home is estimated to be worth $500,000.
Tickets to the drawing were purchased earlier this year.
Also being given away are a $10,000 gift card to Shop Rite, a 2024 Chevy Trax, and a $10,000 gift card Coushatta Casino Resort.
