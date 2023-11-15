50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

St. Jude Dream Home winners announced at 11:30 a.m.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be announced at 11:30 a.m. today on KPLC’s Midday show.

The top prize is a home on Lakewood Pointe Drive. The home is estimated to be worth $500,000.

Tickets to the drawing were purchased earlier this year.

Also being given away are a $10,000 gift card to Shop Rite, a 2024 Chevy Trax, and a $10,000 gift card Coushatta Casino Resort.

  • St. Judge Dream Home
  • $10,000 Shop Rite gift card
  • 2024 Chevy Trax
  • $10,000 Coushatta Casino Resort

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Sold out!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Find Your Hero
Disney on Ice Ticket Giveaway
Win a Thankful Ronaldo bracelet from Diamond Durrell's!
Diamond Durrell’s Diamond Team
Nominate an outstanding educator!
Sasol Class Act Award