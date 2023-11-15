St. Jude Dream Home winners announced at 11:30 a.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be announced at 11:30 a.m. today on KPLC’s Midday show.

The top prize is a home on Lakewood Pointe Drive. The home is estimated to be worth $500,000.

Tickets to the drawing were purchased earlier this year.

Also being given away are a $10,000 gift card to Shop Rite, a 2024 Chevy Trax, and a $10,000 gift card Coushatta Casino Resort.

