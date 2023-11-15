50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings

Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
Woman dies after getting stabbed on Louisiana Tech campus
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Police Department has given updates regarding the moments leading up to the stabbings of four women on Louisiana Tech’s Campus.

Police said the suspect, Jacoby Johnson, was inside Lambright Sports and Wellness Center when he pulled a knife on a student playing basketball before chasing him outside, which is where the attack on the four women happened.

Artist Annie Richardson and retired third-district judge Cynthia Woodward were leaving a senior exercise class at Lambright around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 when Johnson stabbed them, according to police. Dominique McKane, who is slated to graduate from Louisiana Tech on Nov. 18, was also attacked. Debby Hollimon ran to help McKane, at which point Johnson grazed Hollimon’s face with a knife.

Richardson died on Nov. 14 at a Shreveport hospital after being taken off of life support. Police said Woodward is believed to still be in critical but stable condition. McKane’s husband, on the other hand, confirmed she has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well at home.

Investigators said they have yet to find a motive for the stabbings.

Johnson had a bond hearing on the morning of Nov. 15 and is being held without bond. He faces one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Before the attack, the only incident with police involving Johnson was in February 2023 for possession of marijuana on campus. Johnson was a student at Louisiana Tech and resided off-campus.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.

Johnson is accused of stabbing four women, one of which was a fatal stab, on the Louisiana Tech...
Johnson is accused of stabbing four women, one of which was a fatal stab, on the Louisiana Tech University campus.(Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
RELATED CONTENT
Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: "God had me there at that moment for a reason"
Louisiana Tech SGA gathering student letters for stabbing victims and families
LifeShare to host blood drive for Louisiana Tech stabbing victims

WATCH: Previous coverage of Louisiana Tech University stabbings

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

God’s Pantry Food Bank prepares to feed 7,000 families this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving food drives to be held this weekend
The month of September is recognized as Hunger action month nationwide. The food bank of...
Homelessness and hunger awareness event to be held next week
Work release inmate Derrick W. Brown, 38, of Lake Charles, allegedly walked off a job site in...
Work-release inmate who walked off job site located, authorities say
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil advisory lifted for areas in Jeff Davis Parish
LEGAL CORNER: Does Louisiana law provide whistleblower protection for public employees?