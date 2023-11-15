McNeese MBB Beats LeTourneau, Improves to 4-0 for First Time in 51 Years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back in action on Tuesday night for the second game in as many nights, and just as they were the night before, they were dominant as they beat LeTourneau 81-49 to improve to 4-0.

On Monday it took the Pokes 12 seconds to get on the board before never letting Champion Christian tie it up or take a lead from that point on, on Tuesday it took them a little longer, but after Christian Shumate made a layup 43 seconds into the ballgame, the same was true on Tuesday as it was on Monday: McNeese’s opponent never tied it back up, or took the lead.

After Monday’s win over Champion Christian the Pokes held a 3-0 record for the first time since 1985-86, with Tuesday’s win the Pokes are now 4-0 for the first time since 1972-73.

“You know any time you have a chance to make history and go down in the history books, especially with such a special team, it means a lot. These guys have put in the work, they come in early mornings, and late afternoons in order to make stuff like this possible so, all the credit to them and our staff for getting these guys ready as much as possible, and you can’t help but be happy about that,” said Hamilton.

“It was a good game, obviously anytime you get a chance to make history it’s a good thing to do, not too many teams can make 50-year history, and that’s what we did tonight. Our coaches put us in a position to be successful and we went out there and executed,” said guard Omar Cooper.

PLAYER MP PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT #5 Antavion Collum 23 4 5 3 1-5 0-1 2-2 #2 DJ Richards 22 15 4 0 6-8 2-3 1-1 #13 Shahada Wells 23 11 6 0 4-10 0-2 3-6 #14 Javohn Garcia 24 9 4 0 3-9 3-6 0-0 #24 Christian Shumate 20 11 10 1 5-7 0-1 1-2 #1 Omar Cooper 30 14 3 55-6 5-6 0-0 4-7 #35 Cameron Jones 25 4 6 6 2-8 0-2 0-0 #10 Roberts Berze 13 4 0 0 2-4 0-2 0-0 #23 Nasir Mann 12 2 6 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 #0 T’Johnn Brown 7 7 1 1 3-4 1-2 0-0 #20 Wesley Fields 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0

McNeese now heads to Cullowhee, North Carolina for a showdown with the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday.

