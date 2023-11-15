50/50 Thursdays
Mayor: One victim of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away

Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.(Source: KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi and Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University stabbings has passed away.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice and the interim director of university communications for Louisiana Tech, Tom Soto, released the following statements:

“My prayers are with Annie’s husband Peter, the entire Richardson family, and all who called Annie a friend,” said Guice. “Our Tech family will feel the pain of this incident for some time but we are fortunate to have such a caring community to rely upon as we grieve together.”

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice

“The entire Louisiana Tech community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson. Richardson was wounded during yesterday’s incident at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center and succumbed to her injuries this evening. The suspect, Jacoby Johnson, is now additionally charged with one count of second degree murder.”

Interim Director Tom Soto

LifeShare Blood Center and Louisiana Tech University are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims on Thursday, November 16, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

LifeShare and Louisiana Tech are hosting a replenishment blood drive for the victims of the campus stabbing.
