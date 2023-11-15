Leesville residents hope waste company will leave neighborhood

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A waste transfer station in Vernon Parish is causing some residents to wish they could move away from the smell and constant traffic.

Dean Hebert has shared the neighborhood with a waste transfer station since the ‘80s. At one time, he said it wasn’t a big deal, until recent years as the company has expanded and serves more people. Now, he’s at wit’s end.

“I feel like our neighborhood has been taken over,” Hebert said.

Hebert said there is constant traffic down the narrow road with only one way in and one way out. On two different occasions, a dump truck and semi truck have overturned on his property.

“If we can’t keep these trucks on these roads, and keep their constituents safe, then what are we going to do?” Hebert said.

He said the smells keep him and his family from enjoying activities outside.

7News reached out to the company but has not heard back from them as of news time. Officials with the Vernon Parish Police Jury said the parish and Waste Connections are aware of complaints. We’re told the company is exploring options of relocating as there is a need for more space for them to operate.

Hebert said that’s what he is hoping for.

“I’d like to see them have a much larger area somewhere out of our residential neighbors, somewhere out in the woods that maybe Vernon Parish Police Jury could give them, to where they could function and operate safely,” Hebert said.

Hebert said he and his girlfriend plan to attend future police jury meetings to speak on the issue.

