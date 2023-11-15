50/50 Thursdays
Homelessness and hunger awareness event to be held next week

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An event for homelessness and hunger awareness will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Pryce Miller Recreation Center in Lake Charles.

The event, hosted by the Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care, is to raise awareness on the state of homelessness and hunger here in SWLA.

“It’s important that we recognize combating homelessness in our community is not just meeting the housing needs of our unhoused population,” said Erika Doshier, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department Programs Manager. “We must work to address all the barriers in an individual’s life to ensure their success at housing stability. It’s equally important to educate the community about the efforts being made to address the needs of our unhoused population.”

At the event, committee members will engage in a community panel discussion beginning at 10:30 a.m., with local stakeholders discussing what their organizations are doing to combat the barriers faced by those experiencing homelessness in the area. The panel discussion is open to the public.

At noon, those experiencing homelessness are invited to access a resource fair, haircutting station and shower station. Lunch will be provided.

