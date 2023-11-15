Governor-elect Landry to name first cabinet position
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry will announce his first cabinet appointment during a news conference in Lafayette Wednesday, November 15, his spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not say which cabinet position would be named.
The people named to cabinet positions oversee a particular agency in state government including the following:
- Division of Administration
- Department of Children & Family Services
- Department of Health
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Environmental Quality
- Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Transportation & Development
- Louisiana Workforce Commission
- Louisiana Economic Development
- Department of Revenue
- Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority
- Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
