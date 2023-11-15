Former LC police sergeant’s civil service hearing enters day 5

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was the fifth day of testimony in the civil service hearing of a fired Lake Charles police officer who wants his job back.

The lone witness for the day was the man who filed the complaint that led to an internal investigation and the firing of Harold Nevels. The witness reportedly knew Nevels’ ex-girlfriend and said he felt Nevels was following him at work and at home because of that relationship.

Defense attorney Todd Clemons centered his efforts on challenging the witness’s credibility by bringing out inconsistent statements he made to investigators.

“You played it off as if you didn’t know so you played the voice message and say ‘oh, I know where she lives now.’ You had to play the voice message to make it seem like that’s where you found out where she lived, didn’t you? Remember that?” said Clemons.

The witness said he was sometimes scared or intimidated by Nevels and wanted it to stop. But he also wanted to avoid being part of the investigation.

“You’re telling the internal affairs investigator on July 16 you saw my client pass down your street in front of your house,” said Clemons.

“Correct, that’s what I said,” responded the witness.

Clemons was persistent.

“The statement is not true is it? You didn’t see Harold Nevels on that day and time, did you?”

The witness ultimately said he wasn’t sure, but that he saw a police car. Nevels was fired for alleged violations of police policy such as withholding information. Nevels’ attorney says his client was not treated fairly or the same as other officers facing disciplinary action in past cases.

The hearing is still not over, but it’s not certain when it will reconvene. Nevels also faces criminal charges of stalking and malfeasance in office, but his court date has been pushed to next year.

