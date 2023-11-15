First Alert Forecast: Calmer weather ahead as temperatures try to slowly warm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Quieter weather is on tap for Southwest Louisiana, as low pressure in the gulf continue to trek east. Weather should cooperate into the weekend as temperatures settle into a comfortable Fall range.

It looks like we have squeezed just about as much rain as we are going to get out of the gulf low that moved through our area the last few days. While it certainly provided some drought relief, it did underperform slightly as far as expected rainfall totals to catch us up for the month. Hopefully, we will be looking at a little more rain next week.

For now however, Wednesday has much calmer weather ahead for us. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are hanging on, along with a northern breeze that will skew temperatures a degree or two cooler. Rain chances are staying slim to none, and this afternoon will stay quiet as temperatures will still be pushing the mid 60′s for most. If a little sunshine manages to break through the clouds, it could easily push a few areas into the upper 60′s to 70°.

Overcast to mostly cloudy skies will lean temperatures on the cool side for this afternoon (KPLC)

The rest of the week will likely remain dry through the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming up back to near normal for the season with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with skies expected to turn generally sunny, but keep an eye on your forecast in case the next front shifts up a little sooner.

Cloudy but generally calm weather is ahead for the rest of the week (KPLC)

As we get into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday.

In the tropics we are watching two areas; one in the Caribbean and one just off the U.S. east coast. Both could bring some heavy rainfall to their respective regions as they move generally northeast, but neither should be posing any issues for SWLA. We will still keep you updated of any changes. Only two weeks left for Atlantic hurricane season!

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

