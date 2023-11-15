FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Warmer temps to return late this week, back to low rain chances for now

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a cool couple days, a gradual warming trend will take place late this week and into the weekend.

The area of low pressure that brought rain earlier this week is continuing to slowly move away from our region. It sill may be close enough Thursday to keep some clouds in play, but weaker winds should allow highs to become a little warmer, likely around the 70 degree mark in spots. And if we see some breaks in the clouds, temperatures may end up a touch warmer.

Some clouds still are likely to be around tomorrow, though temperatures should be at least a little warmer. (KPLC)

The rest of the week will likely remain dry through the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming up back to near normal for the season with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. Weekend plans are looking good as far as the weather cooperating with skies expected to turn generally sunny. A weak front may push through Saturday, but aside from maybe some cooler low temperatures on Sunday, it won’t really impact our weekend too much. But we will track the next front very quickly afterwards.

The next stronger cold front looks to move in by Monday, providing the next chance for rain. (KPLC)

As we head into next week, another cold front is expected to approach the area. This will likely bring us another round of showers, and some reinforcement to colder temperatures. Long-range forecasts for Thanksgiving look dry and cool for the time being! Mornings in the 40′s and highs in the 60′s, and it looks like rain won’t be an issue for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday.

High temperatures should rebound into the 70's by the weekend, before dropping at least into the low 60's after the front. (KPLC)

In the tropics we are watching two areas; one in the Caribbean and one just off the U.S. east coast. Both could bring some heavy rainfall to their respective regions as they move generally northeast, but neither should be posing any issues for SWLA. We will still keep you updated of any changes. Only two weeks left for Atlantic hurricane season!

