50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DOTD provides update on Vernon Lake Dam

MGN
MGN(WLUC)
By DOTD
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by DOTD:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development today provided an update on repairs to the Vernon Lake Dam in Vernon Parish. Vernon Lake Dam operates with a double gate management system, with the rear gate providing redundancy for emergency closures.

It is typical and necessary to close only one gate when the lake is not in a drawdown period. During the last closure, the rear gate was closed.

While operating the front gate at the dam structure in August, the hoisting mechanism began to malfunction. Subsequent damage to the gate hoisting components was discovered. The front gate was kept in the open position in order to allow for water management utilizing the rear gate.

Since that time, efforts have been underway to repair the mechanism and other components, a process that has proven to be somewhat lengthy due to the specific nature of the parts and the availability of a supplier.

However, DOTD has identified a supplier and the necessary parts have been ordered to repair the front gate, which in total, is anticipated to take approximately one month.

Once the front gate is repaired, it will also be closed. That will allow DOTD to assess the structure for any further repairs that may be necessary to the rear gate as well, which is currently allowing a nominal amount of water to flow through the management structure.

It’s important to keep in mind that water levels at all regional lakes are below the pool stage due to the extreme drought conditions that have impacted our state. Vernon Lake is no exception, and is currently approximately 2.5 feet below the pool stage.

Further updates will be issued when additional information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
St. Louis Catholic High principal announces resignation
Cast of ‘Aladdin’ visits Westlake school
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Sulphur students celebrate STEM Day at NASA
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Calcasieu Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy conducts 130th graduation ceremony
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Inmate who walked off job site was in prison on drug, firearm convictions