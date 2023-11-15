50/50 Thursdays
Chemical company reuses plastic bags to pave parking lot

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - As part of National Recycling Day, Westlake chemical industry company LyondellBasell announced the completion of an asphalt parking lot project, which was paved by reusing 520,000 plastic retail bags.

As part of National Recycling Day, Westlake chemical industry company LyondellBasell announced the completion of an asphalt parking lot project, which was paved by reusing 520,000 plastic retail bags.(LyondellBasell)

The project, 4,875 square yards of parking lot at the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV, utilized 8,000 pounds of LyondellBasell’s polymers, sourced from plastic waste utilizing an advanced recycling process.

LyondellBasell partnered with Plastics Industry Association, a plastics manufacturing industry, to complete the project. This is the second project the two companies have completed together reusing recycling polymers.

