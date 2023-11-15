50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses

By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight the Calcasieu Parish School Board voted unanimously to put air conditioners in 60 of it’s Class C buses.

“I know I’ve got a lot of feedback from bus drivers and some temperature pictures of thermometer readings on the buses up to 135 degrees during the summer and my only regret is I just wish we could do them all now, but we’re working towards that,” said Tony O’Banion, CPSB District 10.

“Using the ESSER Funds is a great way to use it, we have to use by September next year anyway, so I think this is a great way and it’s gonna benefit the kids for the future to come and not just immediate,” said Patrick Pichon, CPSB District 5.

CPSB also voted 7 to 6 to deny tax exemption to the Sulphur Solar Project that would create a solar farm in Sulphur.

“We as the school board weren’t informed of the project, I know some other entities were,” said O’Banion. “I think we’re giving these tax exemptions too much; this one was one permanent job, at $50,000 a year and I just don’t think that’s worthy of a tax exemption.” O’Banion continued, “And we need the money for our schools; I have a small business, I pay all of my taxes, I don’t get any breaks and small businesses are the majority of the tax revenue for the parish.”

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will also vote whether or not to give tax exemption to the Sulphur Solar Project at this Thursdays meeting.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Six teenagers shot during party in Lake Charles
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
2023 Halloween events and photos in Southwest Louisiana

Latest News

It was the fifth day of testimony in the civil service hearing of a fired Lake Charles police...
Former LC police sergeant’s civil service hearing enters day 5
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses
Calcasieu Parish School Board votes on Solar and Buses
Leesville residents hopeful waste company will relocate out of neighborhood
Leesville residents hope waste company will leave neighborhood
Leesville residents hopeful waste company will relocate out of neighborhood
Leesville residents hopeful waste company will relocate our of neighborhood
90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171
90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171