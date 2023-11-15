Boil advisory lifted for areas in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory that had been in place for parts of Jeff Davis Parish has been lifted.

The boil advisory in the following areas has been lifted:

Lacassine

Roanoke

Hayes

Bell City

Hwy. 1131

Ardoin Cove Rd.

Hwy. 101

Touchet Rd.

Portions of Abell Rd.

Hwy. 90 east and west of Hwy 101 in Lacassine

The advisory was due to a water main break.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.