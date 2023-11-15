Boil advisory lifted for areas in Jeff Davis Parish
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory that had been in place for parts of Jeff Davis Parish has been lifted.
The boil advisory in the following areas has been lifted:
- Lacassine
- Roanoke
- Hayes
- Bell City
- Hwy. 1131
- Ardoin Cove Rd.
- Hwy. 101
- Touchet Rd.
- Portions of Abell Rd.
- Hwy. 90 east and west of Hwy 101 in Lacassine
The advisory was due to a water main break.
