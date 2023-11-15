50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory lifted for areas in Jeff Davis Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory that had been in place for parts of Jeff Davis Parish has been lifted.

The boil advisory in the following areas has been lifted:

  • Lacassine
  • Roanoke
  • Hayes
  • Bell City
  • Hwy. 1131
  • Ardoin Cove Rd.
  • Hwy. 101
  • Touchet Rd.
  • Portions of Abell Rd.
  • Hwy. 90 east and west of Hwy 101 in Lacassine

The advisory was due to a water main break.

