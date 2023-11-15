90-year-old passenger killed in multi-car crash on U.S. 171

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A multi-vehicle crash on the U.S. 171 Calcasieu River Bridge Monday evening claimed the life of an elderly passenger.

State police responded to the crash around a mile south of La. 378 just before 6 p.m., Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. Janette G. Spooner, 90, of Lake Charles, died at the scene.

Several drivers were cited for following too closely, Senegal said. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths in 2023.

